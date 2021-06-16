FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Metro Security Services, 5820 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Suite 201 Pleasanton, CA 94588, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Metro Security Services, 5820 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Suite 201 Pleasanton, CA 94588. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Waseem Latifi, CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 1, 2021. Expires June 1, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4890. Published June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2021.