FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Mi Reina Co., 1263 Lakehurst Road, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Leslie Amairani Carbajal Ramos, 1263 Lakehurst Road, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Leslie Amairani Carabajal Ramos, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on October 12, 2020. Expires October 12, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4783. Published October 22, 29, November 5, 12, 2020.