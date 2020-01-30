FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Morales Landscaping, 759 Saddle Back Circle, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Eric Morales, 759 Saddle Back Circle, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Eric Morales, Owners. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on December 31, 2019. Expires December 30, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4696. Published January 30, February 6, 13, 20,2020.