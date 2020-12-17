FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Nguyen Solutions, 3029 Leger CT, Pleasanton, CA 94588, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Ricky Nguyen, 3029 Leger CT, Pleasanton, CA 94588. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 01/01/2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Ricky Nguyen, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on November 24, 2020. Expires November 24, 2025. The Independent Legal No. 4805 Published December 17, 24, 31, January 7, 2020.