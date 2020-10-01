FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Night Owl Collective, 2553 6th ST, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Mario Luis Rubio, 2553 6th ST, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 1, 2001. Signature of Registrant/s/: Mario Luis Rubio, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 16, 2020. Expires September 16, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4775. Published October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020.