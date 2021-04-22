FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Oasis Nails & Spa, 4427 1st Street, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Oasis Nails Livermore, LLC, 4427 1st Street, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Truc Nha Zizileuskas, Managing Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 7, 2021. Expires April 7, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4853. Published April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 2021.