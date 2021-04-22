Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.