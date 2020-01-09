FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: October Jae & Company, 325 Robert Way, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Morgan Krowel, 325 Robert Way, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Married Couple. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Morgan Krowel, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on November 21, 2019. Expires November 21, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4674. Published December 19, 26, January 2, 9, 2020.