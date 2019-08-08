Case No. HG19026250
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF ALAMEDA
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Petitioner: Fnu Namra, 1672 Arrowhead Ave., Livermore, CA 94551, (925) 225-2814, filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Fnu Namra
Proposed Name: Nimra Nazar
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted.
Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING
Date: 8/23/19
Time: 11:00 AM
Dept: 17
The address of the court is:
Alameda County
Administration Building
1221 Oak Street
Oakland, CA 94612
A copy of this Order To Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation printed in this county:
The Independent Newspaper
2250 First Street, Livermore, CA 94550 Dated: July 9, 2019
/s/: Wynne S. Carvill, Judge of the Superior Court.
The Independent Legal No. 4586 Published July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019.