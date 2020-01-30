FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Passionate about Porcelain, 5793 Arlene Way, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Cahterine Ann Houf, 5793 Arlene Way, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Indvidual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: July 5, 2005. Signature of Registrant/s/: Catherine Ann Houf, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 9, 2020. Expires January 9, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4689. Published January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2020.