FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Perfecting Papers, 5567 Susan Lane, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Celeste Brennecka, 5567 Susan Lane, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: February 1, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Celeste Brennecka, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 26, 2020. Expires February 26, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4724. Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2020.