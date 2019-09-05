FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Peterson Automotive and Tire, 5777 Southfront Road, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered to the following owner(s):
Peterson Automotive and Tire, 5777 Southfront Road, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: October 28, 2014. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Courtney Peterson, Secretary. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 19, 2019. Expires August 19, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4624 Published September 5, 12, 19, 26 2019.