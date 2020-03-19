FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: PG Organix, 2150 Portola Ave, Suite D298, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): PG Empire, LLC, 2150 Portola Ave, Suite D298, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: February 26, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Jeremy Laine, CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 26, 2020. Expires February 26, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4716. Published March 5, 12, 19, 26 2020.