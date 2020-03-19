FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: PNA, 1448 Olivina Ave, Livermore, CA 94551, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Paul W. Niemuth. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Paul W. Niemuth, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February18, 2020. Expires February 18, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4712. Published February 27, March 5, 12, 19, 2020.