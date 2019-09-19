FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: QCR, 11501 Dublin Blvd #200, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Robert Guzman, 11501 Dublin Blvd #200, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Robert Guzman, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 11, 2019. Expires September 11, 2024.The Independent, Legal No. 4636 September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 2019.