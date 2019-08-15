FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: R K Houtz, LLC, 6363 Collier Canyon Rd, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s):
R K Houtz, LLC, 6363 Collier Canyon Rd, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Roger Kenneth Houtz, Managing Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 2, 2019. Expires August 2, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4611 Published Aug 15, 22, 29, September 5, 2019.