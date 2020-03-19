FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Rapid Output, 1220 Kilkare Road, Sunol, CA 94586, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): John Donald Ball, III, 1220 Kilkare Road, Sunol, CA 94586. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 1, 1990. Signature of Registrant/s/: John Donald Ball, III, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 25, 2020. Expires February 25, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4719. Published March 5, 12, 19, 26 2020.