FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 561433
The following person(s) doing business as: RICH RESULTS Marketing & Promotions, LLC, 3617 Dunsmuir Circle, Pleasanton, CA 94588, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Richard B. Alvari, 3617 Dunsmuir Circle, Pleasanton, CA 94588. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Richard B. Alvari, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on Jul 22, 2019. Expires July 22, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4593 Published Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019.