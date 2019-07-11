FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 560122
The following person(s) doing business as: Rosy’s Cafe, 22616 Vermont St., Hayward, CA 94541, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Rosy & Alex Inc., 22616 Vermont ST. Vermont, CA 94541 This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above:N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Alejandro Hernandez, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 11, 2019.
Expires June 11, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4571. Published June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019.