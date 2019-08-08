FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 561758
The following person(s) doing business as: S&S Partners, 3910 Gorham Court, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Youngho Seo, 3910 Gorham Court, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by an individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: July 25, 2019. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Young Seo, Managing Director. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on July 31, 2019. Expires July 24 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4604 Published Aug 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019.