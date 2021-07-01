FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Saltiz Delivery service INC., 201 McArthur Boulevard, Suite B, San Leandro, CA 94577 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Saltiz Delivery service INC., 201 McArthur Boulevard, Suite B, San Leandro, CA 94577. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 5/18/2021. Signature of Registrant/s/: Vanessa Ortiz, CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 23, 2021. Expires June 23, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4908, Published July 1, 8, 15, 22,2021.