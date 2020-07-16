FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Seeds of Music Academy, 1620 Arroyo Road, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Christopher Ansuini, 1620 Arroyo Road, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Christopher Ansuini, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 24, 2020. Expires June 24, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4743. Published 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020.