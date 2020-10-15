FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Select Construction, 7024 Newport CT, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Larry Leonard, 7024 Newport CT, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 09/01/2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Larry Leonard, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 18, 2020. Expires September 18, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4780. Published October 15, 22, 29, November 5, 2020.