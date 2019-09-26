FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Sew Femme, 220 Wood Street Unit 602, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Madeline Burchard, ,220 Wood Street Unit 602, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Madeline Burchard, Founder. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 5, 2019. Expires September 5, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4640 September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2019.
.