FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Shed Mania, 1578 Allen CT, Castro Valley, CA 94546, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): 5X Construction Inc., 1578 Allen CT, Castro Valley, CA 94546. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 4/15/21. Signature of Registrant/s/: Insang Song, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 28, 2021. Expires May 28, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4889. Published June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2021.