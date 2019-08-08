FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 561657
The following person(s) doing business as: Silicon Valley Consulting Group, 2858 Sable Oaks Way, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Jaideep Sharma, 2858 Sable Oaks Way, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by an individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Jaidee Sharma, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on July 29, 2019. Expires July 29, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4600 Published Aug 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019.