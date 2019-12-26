FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Sonicsol, 6183 Oakville LN, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Sonicsol IT Support, Inc, 6183 Oakville LN, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Hovhannes J. Berejiklian, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on December 12, 2019. Expires December 12, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4675. Published December 19, 26, January 2, 9, 2020.