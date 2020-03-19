FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: SP Machining, 2133 Research Dr, Unit A, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Kenneth Stauffer, 1245 Dolores LN., Tracy, CA 95376. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Kenneth Stauffer, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 13, 2020. Expires February 13, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4718. Published March 5, 12, 19, 26 2020.