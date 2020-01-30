FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Steele HR Solutions, 2135 Farmington, LLC, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Steele HR Solutions, 2135 Farmington, LLC, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Scott Steele, Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 10, 2020. Expires January 10, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4683. Published January 16, 23, 30, February 6, 2020.