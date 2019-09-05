FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Subway 69104, 3022 W. Jack London Blvd, Livermore, CA 945510, is hereby registered by the following owner(s):
R & V Foods Inc., 3852 Antonini Way, Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Varinder K Dhillon, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 27, 2019. Expires August 27, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4627 September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019.