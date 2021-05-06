FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Tay’s Cookie Co., 513 Regulus Rd., Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Taylor Matthews,513 Regulus Rd., Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Taylor Matthews, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 23, 2021. Expires April 23, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4861. Published May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2021.