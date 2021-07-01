STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINES NAME
The person(s) listed below have abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s). Thai Express, 3032 W. Jack London Boulevard, Pleasanton, CA 94566. Registered Owner(s):
Five Rivers, 1938 Enterprises, Inc., 3187 E. Ruby Hill Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94566. The fictitious business name statement was filed on 5/24/2019 in the County of Alameda. This business was conducted by a Corporation. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Rupinder S. Gill, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 15, 2021.
The Independent Legal No. 4909. Published July 1, 2021.