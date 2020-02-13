FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1) The Dandelion Center, 2) Dandelion Healing Center, 3) Dandelion Seeds 4 Change, 2038 Murdell Lane Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): VPN Logistics, Inc. 2038 Murdell Lane, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Patti Hindiyeh, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 27, 2020. Expires January 27, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4702. Published February 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020.