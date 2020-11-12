FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: The Great Greek, 4527 Livermore, Outlet Drive, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Wazeri, LLC, 470 Palo Alto Street, Mountain House, CA 95391. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Waid Wazeri, Sole Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on October 12, 2020. Expires October 12, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4792. Published November 12, 19, 26, December 3, 2020.