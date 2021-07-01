FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: The Hummus Republic, 33032 W. Jack London Boulevard, Pleasanton, CA 94566 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Five Rivers, 1938 Enterprises, Inc., 3187 E. Ruby Hill Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A1. Signature of Registrant/s/: Rupinder S. Gill, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 15, 2021. Expires June 15, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4910, Published July 1, 8, 15, 22,2021.