FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: The Make, 1201 San Luis Obispo ST, Hayward, CA 94544, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): James L. Goings, 2142 Sunleaf LN, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, Gene E. Orphanopoulos, 4529 Fisher CT, Pleasanton, CA 94588, William E. Warren, 48 Bayview Terrace, Mill Valley, CA 94941, Daniel W. Gazzano, 930 Montgomery ST, San Carlos, CA 94070. This business is conducted by a General Partnership. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: February 1,2021. Signature of Registrant/s/: James L. Goingos, General Partner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 24, 2021. Expires March 24, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4845. Published April 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021.