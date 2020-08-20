FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: The Sugar Shop Livermore, 242 Elvira St, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Jessica Averill, 242 Elvira St, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: June 15, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Jessica Averill, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 3, 2020. Expires August 3, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4752. Published August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 2020