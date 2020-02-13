FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Universal Landscape and Pond Maintenance, 1881 Collier Canyon Road, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Leonardo David Escamilla, 1881 Collier Canyon Road, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: March 1, 2019. Signature of Registrant/s/: Leonardo David Escamilla, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 5, 2020. Expires February 5, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4705. Published February 13, 20, 27, March 5, 2020.