FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 561758
The following person(s) doing business as: Uptown Pup Mobile Grooming, 7048 Lancaster Rd, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Monica Cain, 7048 Lancaster Rd, Dublin, CA 945688. This business is conducted by an individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Monica Cain, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on July 17, 2019. Expires July 17 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4605 Published Aug 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019.