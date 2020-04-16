FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Willow Tree, 1491 Second ST, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Marina L. Chin, 1491 Second ST, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: December 14, 1983. Signature of Registrant/s/: Marina L. Chin, Secretary. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 10, 2020. Expires March 10, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4731. Published March 26, April 2, 9, 16,2020.