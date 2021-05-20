FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: WorkSHIFT, 1689 Arrowhead Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Crisabel Monterola Thomas, 1689 Arrowhead Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Crisabel Monterola Thomas, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 4, 2021. Expires May 4, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4873. Published May 20, 27, June 3, 10, 2021.