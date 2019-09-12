Linda and Earl Ault (and the Ault cats) of Cedar Mountain Winery thank all who made their recent Library Wine Sale a success. All proceeds, $1329, have been donated to Wings of Rescue.
Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit that flies endangered pets from natural disasters and high-intake or high-kill shelters to shelters where there is empty kennel space and where no local shelter pets would be displaced. Since its 2012 launch, Wings of Rescue has flown more than 31,000 pets to safety. They recently relocated more than 200 pets ahead of Hurricane Dorian. They are planning on flying humanitarian aid in and pets out of the Bahamas as soon as it is safe to do so, and will continue other Dorian flights while watching Tropical Storm Fernand as it develops.
To learn more, visit www.wingsofrescue.org and www.cedarmountainwinery.com.