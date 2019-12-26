Livermore High School PTSA Holiday Boutique is almost here. This 3rd annual fundraiser is hosted by Livermore High School PTSA’s Safe & Sober Grad Night and will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Livermore High School’s large gym.
This boutique will feature over 75 local handcrafters, artists, commercial vendors and student booths.
Proceeds will benefit the Class of 2020’s Safe & Sober Grad Night, which takes place on graduation night and is an important event for the safety of graduates as well as the Livermore community at large. It keeps students off the roads as they celebrate their accomplishments by enjoying activities, music, food, prizes and entertainment. It takes place on June 5, 2020, from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., on Livermore High’s campus.
For more holiday boutique information, visit www.livermorehighschoolptsa.com/holiday-boutique-2019, or email lhsholidayboutique@gmail.com.