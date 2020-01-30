Harry Potter Book Night
Thursday, Feb. 6
The sixth annual Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated by the Livermore Public Library with its own Triwizard Tournament – featuring magical games, crafts, costume contest, and trivia. The fun runs from 6-8 p.m. The evening event is free, and no registration is required. All ages are welcome to attend. For more information about Harry Potter Book Night, go to www.livermorelibrary.net, or call (925) 373-5504.
Vaping Awareness
Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Livermore Public Library is sponsoring a presentation on the risks involved in vaping at 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 19, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Flavors Addict Kids – Livermore will present “Vaping and E-Cigarettes, A Teen Epidemic: What Parents and Teens Need to Know,” followed by a question and answer session. Informational flyers will be available for to take home.
The presentation is free and registration is not required. Parents and teens are welcome to attend. For more information, go to the Teen Space page on the library’s website, www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/lib/teens/default.htm, or call Teen Programming Librarian Caitlyn Lung at (925) 373-5576.