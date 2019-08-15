Livermore Valley Coin Club - Meeting announcement for release the week prior to August 20th, 2019,Cattlemen’s Restaurant, 2882 Kitty Hawk Road, Livermore, Tuesday ( August 20th ) at 7:15 PM *Meetings held 3rd Tuesday of each month. If you enjoy collecting coins or other numismania this is the place for you. The meetings incorporate shared numismatic knowledge, various club raffles, a Coin of the Month and a club coin auction. What could better than spending an evening with others that enjoy coin collecting interests as you do. For information contact: Gary Antone (925) 373-6758