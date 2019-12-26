Livermore Valley Gem & Mineral Society is holding its annual Gem & Mineral show at the Livermore Barn on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Barn is located at 3131 Pacific Ave., near the Livermore Civic Center.
The show includes displays of minerals, fossils, beading and jewelry. Also included are lapidary demonstrations, a gold panning demonstration, and activities for kids including a fossil dig and mineral panning. Dealers will be selling jewelry, rocks, minerals, fossils, and other items. Adult admission is $5 for both days, and children under 12 are free with adult.