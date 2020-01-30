Members of the Pleasanton Art League Public Art Circuit are currently exhibiting art at five businesses in the area. Viewing locations are: The Stanford Health Care Dermatology Clinic, 1133 E. Stanley Blvd. Suite 111, Livermore; Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce at 777 Peters Street, Pleasanton; Sallman, Yang, & Alameda CPA's at 7077 Koll Center Parkway, Suite 183, Pleasanton; The Bagel Street Café at 6762 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton; and The Bagel Street Café at 4101-A Dublin Blvd., Dublin. If interested in becoming a member of the Pleasanton Art League or for information regarding the Public Art Circuit, call John Trimingham at 510.877.8154.