Ohlone Audubon Meeting, Tuesday, September 3, at 7:30pm at Carlton Plaza of Fremont, 3800 Walnut Ave, 94538. Topic: Ecology and Conservation of the Gulf of the Farallones. Presenter Peter Pyle's talk will cover the ecology and conservation of the gulf's marine vertebrates, from birds to pinnipeds to cetaceans with emphasis on his main research species, breeding and pelagic seabirds, and Great White Sharks. No admission charge and refreshments served. For more information and directions visit the website www.ohloneaudubon.org.