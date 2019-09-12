The Pleasanton Art League (PAL) is hosting Paint Pleasanton 2019 Sept. 20 – 22.
Now in its second year, Paint Pleasanton invites artists to paint one of the many historic and scenic locations in the City of Pleasanton and surrounding areas. Organizers provide artists with lists of intriguing subjects. Last year’s artwork included Museum on Main, the Kottinger Barn, the old gas station on Main Street, Gay Nineties Pizza, the trees lining the walkway in front of the library, the Lighthouse Baptist Church, a home on Neal Street, the new Cubby's Dog Park, and the Pleasanton Ridge.
This year the art league is focusing on inviting similar organizations around the East Bay to participate, but all artists are welcome — including local residents. All are welcome to participate.
At www.pal-art.com, those interested can read instructions, access the registration form, and then bring it to Museum on Main between 3 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 to register.
For more information, contact: Diana Hostetter or Lorraine Wells at PALPleinAir@comcast.net.