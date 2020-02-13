Amateur photographers looking to improve their skills are invited to sign up for classes at the Robert Livermore Community Center.
Taught by some of the best photographers in the Livermore Valley for users of DSLR cameras, the classes will help uncover the mystery of light, composition, f-stops, shutter speeds and the use of different lenses.
Classes will be held 7-9 p.m., on Thursdays, from Jan. 16 through Feb. 27, with field trips on Feb. 2 and Feb. 22. Register for class #5000 at (925) 373-5700; online at larpd.org; by email at registration@larpd.org; or in person at the community center, 4444 East Ave., Livermore.