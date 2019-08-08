Questers is an international organization of lovers of antiques, collectibles, and history who encourage preservation and restoration of historical landmarks. At chapter meetings, members learn about antiques, share and view members' collections, visit historic sites, museums and antiques shops and help non-profit organizations with restoration and preservation work. Chapter meets the 4th Tuesday monthly from September to May. New members are invited to join the local Amador Chapter. If interested call President Rickie at 925-292-8123 or e-mail rjfgiono@comcast.net.